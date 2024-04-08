Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $106.49

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.49, but opened at $103.58. Baidu shares last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 1,102,008 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIDU

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Baidu

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.