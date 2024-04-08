B. Riley Cuts Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $8.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Applied Digital Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 271,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

