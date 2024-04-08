B. Riley Begins Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GENI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.41.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.