AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AZZ opened at $78.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AZZ by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in AZZ by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.