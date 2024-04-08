Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

AZUL stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.85. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,899 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 113,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 293.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

