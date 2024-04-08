AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45.

About AXMIN

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

