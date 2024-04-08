Axim Planning & Wealth Invests $1.39 Million in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II accounts for 1.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPF. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HPF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. 34,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

