Axie Infinity Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $71.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00014643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,072,218 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,054,602.9802244 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.64594121 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $33,369,745.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

