Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Avantor Stock Up 3.1 %

AVTR stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

