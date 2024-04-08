Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,299,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVUV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. 337,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,004. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $94.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.