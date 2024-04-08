Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 3,820,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,809,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $1,812,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 350,267 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

