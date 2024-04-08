AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,104,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

