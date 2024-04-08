ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.32

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 4779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

