Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 33.5 %

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $833,206.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Athersys by 604.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 438.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

