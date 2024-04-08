ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $982.60.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $979.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $948.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.84. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

