ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 126.64 and last traded at 126.42. 1,690,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,360,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 86.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 82.24.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

