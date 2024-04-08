ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 86.43.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 126.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 82.24. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

