Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $129.50 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $129.50 million and $11.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00069511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00024933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.