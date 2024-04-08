Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.56.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,435.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,574. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.