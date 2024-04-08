Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,722,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,778 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.63.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

