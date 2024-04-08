Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.90

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

