Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Further Reading

