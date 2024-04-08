Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.66. 1,003,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

