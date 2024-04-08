Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.730–0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.6 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.160 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

APPN opened at $38.03 on Monday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $13,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

