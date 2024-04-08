Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 214,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $116.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

