Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.98. 88,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 657,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

