APA’s (APA) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

APA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,542. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

