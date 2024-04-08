Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 16,667 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DoubleVerify Price Performance
DV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.83. 1,429,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleVerify
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.