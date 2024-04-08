Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 16,667 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.83. 1,429,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

