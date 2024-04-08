Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) recently:

4/7/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TXMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 45,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,820. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

