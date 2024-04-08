Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 863

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.83).

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.87) to GBX 950 ($11.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.05) to GBX 800 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 735.50 ($9.23) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 742.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 769.99. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 984 ($12.35). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,086.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

