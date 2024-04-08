Analysts Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target at $5.74

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.