Analysts Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target at $18.18

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PR opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 317.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 110,645.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 946,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 946,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

