Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $50.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

