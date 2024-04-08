Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $7.38

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,671,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,107,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 325,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $843.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

