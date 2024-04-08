Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $7.38

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.
LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Luminar Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
LAZR opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $843.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luminar Technologies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.