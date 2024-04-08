Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $331.67

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.43.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $399.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $204.29 and a 52 week high of $400.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
