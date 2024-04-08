Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

ADI stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.69. 2,455,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,031. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

