Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

