Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $33.98

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.98, but opened at $34.99. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 65,215 shares trading hands.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the period.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

