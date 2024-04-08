Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,797,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,941 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $762.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.