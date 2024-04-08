Americana Partners LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ARM by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $10,463,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in ARM by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at 124.82 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of 82.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.