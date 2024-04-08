Americana Partners LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

