Americana Partners LLC Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

