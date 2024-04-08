Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

