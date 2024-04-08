American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

