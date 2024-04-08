Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

AEE opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

