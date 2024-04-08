Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $29.50

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.94. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

