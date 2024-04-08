Altus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.85. 2,120,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average is $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

