Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 435,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.32. 875,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,388. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

