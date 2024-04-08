Altus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,839. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

