Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $36.50 at UBS Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.10 to $36.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $41.96. 9,400,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,901. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

